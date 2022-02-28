Home>>
Chinese lawmakers deliberate draft decision on ranks for active-duty soldiers
(Xinhua) 08:52, February 28, 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Sunday began discussing a draft decision on the ranks for active-duty soldiers of the People's Liberation Army.
The draft was submitted to an ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, for review.
The ranks of soldiers consist of several ranks for non-commissioned officers and those for conscripts, said the draft.
It also stipulates that other management systems, including the conferment of military ranks, and the training and assessment for soldiers on active duty, shall be prescribed by the Central Military Commission.
