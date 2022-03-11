Languages

Archive

Friday, March 11, 2022

Home>>

Chinese lawmakers pass work report of NPC Standing Committee

(Xinhua) 09:28, March 11, 2022

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese national lawmakers on Friday passed a resolution on the work report of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee at the closing meeting of the fifth session of the 13th NPC. 

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories