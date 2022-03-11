Home>>
Chinese lawmakers pass decision on electoral rules for 14th NPC
(Xinhua) 09:22, March 11, 2022
BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese national lawmakers on Friday approved a decision on the quota and election of deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the closing meeting of the fifth session of the 13th NPC.
