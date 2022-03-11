Languages

Chinese lawmakers approve plan for national economic, social development for 2022

(Xinhua) 09:31, March 11, 2022

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese national lawmakers on Friday approved the 2022 plan for national economic and social development at the closing meeting of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress. 

