Home>>
Chinese lawmakers pass work report of top court
(Xinhua) 09:38, March 11, 2022
BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese national lawmakers on Friday passed a resolution on the work report of the Supreme People's Court at the closing meeting of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress.
(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese lawmakers approve plan for national economic, social development for 2022
- Chinese lawmakers approve central budget for 2022
- Chinese lawmakers pass work report of NPC Standing Committee
- Chinese lawmakers pass amendment to law on local legislatures, governments
- Chinese lawmakers pass decision on electoral rules for 14th NPC
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.