Languages

Archive

Friday, March 11, 2022

Home>>

Chinese lawmakers approve central budget for 2022

(Xinhua) 09:30, March 11, 2022

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese national lawmakers on Friday approved the central budget for 2022 at the closing meeting of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress. 

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories