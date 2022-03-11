Languages

Friday, March 11, 2022

Chinese lawmakers pass work report of top procuratorate

(Xinhua) 09:37, March 11, 2022

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese national lawmakers on Friday passed a resolution on the work report of the Supreme People's Procuratorate at the closing meeting of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress. 

