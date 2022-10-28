Hong Kong woman dedicated to traditional Chinese wedding dress in Guangdong

Ecns.cn) 15:01, October 28, 2022

Tailor Wong introduces her passion for traditional Chinese wedding dress "Longfeng Gua" in Shunde, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

Longfeng Gua, a traditional Chinese wedding dress with patters of dragon and phoenix, is popular in south China's Guangdong Province and Hong Kong. It takes about 9 to 18 months to make a wedding gown based on the amount of embroidery crafted on the dress.

