Hong Kong woman dedicated to traditional Chinese wedding dress in Guangdong
(Ecns.cn) 15:01, October 28, 2022
Tailor Wong introduces her passion for traditional Chinese wedding dress "Longfeng Gua" in Shunde, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
Longfeng Gua, a traditional Chinese wedding dress with patters of dragon and phoenix, is popular in south China's Guangdong Province and Hong Kong. It takes about 9 to 18 months to make a wedding gown based on the amount of embroidery crafted on the dress.
