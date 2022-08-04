One-of-a-kind wedding gift

(People's Daily App) 10:27, August 04, 2022

Right before her wedding on Sunday in Weinan, Shaanxi Province, a bride receives a gift of Heyang huamo steamed bread: family blessings delivered via intangible cultural heritage.

The bread reminds the bride-to-be of her childhood growing up in Heyang where people give each other steamed bread on festive seasonal occasions.

