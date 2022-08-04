Home>>
One-of-a-kind wedding gift
(People's Daily App) 10:27, August 04, 2022
Right before her wedding on Sunday in Weinan, Shaanxi Province, a bride receives a gift of Heyang huamo steamed bread: family blessings delivered via intangible cultural heritage.
The bread reminds the bride-to-be of her childhood growing up in Heyang where people give each other steamed bread on festive seasonal occasions.
(Produced by Li Peitian and Dong Feng)
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.