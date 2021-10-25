On-water group wedding held for 18 couples in Zhuhai

Ecns.cn) 11:33, October 25, 2021

A boat decorated with floral ornaments carrying a bride sails on a river in Nan'ao Village, Doumen District, Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 24, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

Eighteen couples enjoyed an on-water wedding at the 10th Collective On-Water Wedding Ceremony held in Nanao Village on Sunday. On-water wedding in Doumen, is a state-level intangible cultural heritage. The ceremony includes a groom hires a boat to fetch his bride and the couple goes back to visit the bride’s parents.

