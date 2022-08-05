Home>>
A Chinese-style wedding: Passing on tradition
(People's Daily App) 10:18, August 05, 2022
How amazing can a traditional Chinese wedding be? Chinese weddings embody not only a celebratory and colorful feeling, but also a unique Chinese-style romance. This can be seen from the shared traditional Six Rites of Marriage to regionally distinctive traditions and customs.
(Compiled by Zhang Xinyue)
