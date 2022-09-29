Home>>
China expects 68.5 mln railway trips during National Day holiday
(Xinhua) 11:08, September 29, 2022
BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese railways are expected to operate 68.5 million passenger trips during the 11-day-long National Day holiday travel rush, which lasts from Sept. 28 to Oct. 8, 2022.
Some 6.23 million passenger trips will be made on average each day in the period, data from the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. showed.
The passenger flow is expected to peak on Oct. 1, with 8 million passenger trips, said the company.
Local railway operators have made plans to add passenger trains, adopt accurate and flexible route maps, and strengthen efforts in ventilation, cleaning, and disinfection at railway stations to ensure the convenience and safety of people's travel during the holiday.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's courier sector handles more parcels in 2022 Mid-Autumn Festival holiday
- China transports over 66.95 million passengers during Mid-Autumn Festival holiday
- Beijing parks receive over 3 mln visitors during Mid-Autumn Festival holiday
- Taiwan railway malfunction during holiday affects over 77,000 travelers
- Feature: Back in trendy style, Chinese Mid-Autumn celebrations embellish Australia's "cultural capital"
- People have fun during Mid-Autumn Festival holiday
- Consumption boosted during Mid-Autumn Festival holiday
- China's holiday sees nearly 80 mln domestic tourist trips
- Holiday consumption trends highlight China's growth potential
- Holiday goers opt to spend vacations closer to home
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.