China's courier sector handles more parcels in 2022 Mid-Autumn Festival holiday

Xinhua) 14:05, September 13, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's courier sector handled more parcels during the Mid-Autumn Festival compared to the same holiday last year, the State Post Bureau said Tuesday.

Some 852 million parcels were collected during this three-day holiday that ended Monday, a rise of 0.24 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, a total of 931 million parcels were delivered, up 0.11 percent from a year earlier.

The country's courier sector has maintained smooth operation and worked to improve services during the holiday, the bureau said.

