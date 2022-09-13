Home>>
Taiwan railway malfunction during holiday affects over 77,000 travelers
(Xinhua) 09:11, September 13, 2022
TAIPEI, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- A section of the Taiwan railway located in the central county of Changhua suffered a malfunction from Thursday to Sunday, affecting about 77,249 travelers, the island's transportation agency has said.
The failure of the railway section coincided with the three-day mid-Autumn Festival holiday, a travel rush that ended on Sunday in Taiwan, with 396 trains delayed and a large number of travelers stranded in Changhua, according to the agency.
The Changhua station is a junction linking two busy railway lines in the central part of the island, said the agency, attributing its breakdown to the disruption of the communication cables by unknown electric currents. Further investigation is underway.
