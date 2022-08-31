Symposium in Beijing marks 30th anniversary of 1992 Consensus

BEIJING, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- A symposium was held Tuesday in Beijing to mark the 30th anniversary of the 1992 Consensus, with more than 60 people attending online and off-line.

The participants included some who personally experienced the reaching of the 1992 Consensus, as well as experts and scholars from both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

Thirty years ago, entrusted by both sides of the Strait, the mainland-based Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits and the Taiwan-based Straits Exchange Foundation reached the consensus that "the two sides of the Taiwan Strait both stick to the one-China principle." The essence of the 1992 Consensus is that "both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one China and will work together toward national reunification."

The 1992 Consensus defines the fundamental nature of cross-Strait relations, and lays the political foundation for the development of ties across the Strait, according to the participants at Tuesday's symposium.

They noted that both the facts of history and the current reality following the reaching of the 1992 Consensus 30 years ago have proved that when the 1992 Consensus and the one-China principle are upheld, cross-Strait relations will see peaceful development and compatriots in Taiwan will benefit from it, whereas denying the 1992 Consensus and deviating from the one-China principle lead to strained and volatile cross-Strait relations and undermine the interests of compatriots in Taiwan.

The symposium was hosted by the Cross-Straits Relations Research Center and organized by the Taiwan Affairs Office of Beijing Municipal People's Government.

