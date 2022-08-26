Spokesperson denounces DPP's attempts to pursue "Taiwan independence" by soliciting external support

Xinhua) 08:19, August 26, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- The attempts by Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities to pursue "Taiwan independence" by soliciting the support of external forces will not impede China's path to reunification and national rejuvenation, a mainland spokesperson said on Thursday.

Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks when responding to a media query regarding the recent launch of the Indo-Pacific forum by the so-called Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), which confused right and wrong on the Taiwan question and falsely called the Chinese mainland a "threat to Taiwan."

The so-called IPAC is a small group of extreme anti-China elements that is trying to make provocations concerning the Taiwan question, Ma said, noting that the mainland has imposed sanctions on some of its members.

Ma said that attempts by the DPP authorities to collude with such heinous organizations are nothing but the farcical attempts of separatist forces, banking on external anti-China forces, to seek "Taiwan independence."

"Such moves will not stop the process of China's reunification and national rejuvenation," he said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)