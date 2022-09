We Are China

People have fun during Mid-Autumn Festival holiday

Xinhua) 09:48, September 12, 2022

People have fun at a sunflower field during Mid-Autumn Festival holiday in Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 11, 2022. (Photo by Zhao Qingzu/Xinhua)

People visit a scenic area during Mid-Autumn Festival holiday in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 11, 2022. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)

Tourists ride on camels during Mid-Autumn Festival holiday at Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)

Children read books during Mid-Autumn Festival holiday at a bookstore in Neiqiu County of Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 11, 2022. (Photo by Liu Jidong/Xinhua)

Children have fun at a scenic area during Mid-Autumn Festival holiday in Yuping Dong Autonomous County of Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 11, 2022. (Photo by Hu Panxue/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 11, 2022 shows people having fun at an amusement park during Mid-Autumn Festival holiday in Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Wan Zhen/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Longmen Grottoes scenic area during Mid-Autumn Festival holiday in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 11, 2022. (Photo by Huang Zhengwei/Xinhua)

People have fun at a farm during Mid-Autumn Festival holiday in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 11, 2022. (Photo by Sun Wentan/Xinhua)

A tourist picks kiwi fruit during Mid-Autumn Festival holiday at an orchard in Qidong County in Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 11, 2022. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)

People have fun at a park during Mid-Autumn Festival holiday in Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 11, 2022. (Photo by Huang Xiaohai/Xinhua)

A tourist visits a pomegranate orchard during Mid-Autumn Festival holiday in Zaozhuang, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 11, 2022. (Photo by Sun Zhongzhe/Xinhua)

People visit the Humble Administrator's Garden during Mid-Autumn holiday in Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 11, 2022. (Photo by Hang Xingwei/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 11, 2022 shows people visiting a park during Mid-Autumn Festival holiday in Rugao, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Wu Shujian/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 11, 2022 shows people having fun by the water during Mid-Autumn holiday in Yongzhou, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Jiang Keqing/Xinhua)

People have fun at an amusement park during Mid-Autumn Festival holiday in Sihong County of Suqian, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 11, 2022. (Photo by Xu Changliang/Xinhua)

People visit a park during Mid-Autumn Festival holiday in Zheng'an County of Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 11, 2022. (Photo by Zhao Yongzhang/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 11, 2022 shows people visiting a park during Mid-Autumn Festival holiday in Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo by Xue Yingying/Xinhua)

Tourists pick kiwi fruit during Mid-Autumn Festival holiday at an orchard in Qidong County in Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 11, 2022. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)

