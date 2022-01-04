Workers stick to their positions across China during New Year holiday

Xinhua) 08:39, January 04, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 3, 2022 shows staff working at the construction site of a grand bridge along the Hefei-Xinyi Railway in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. Staff of China Tiesiju Civil Engineering Group stick to their positions in construction of Hefei-Xinyi Railway even in the three-day New Year holiday. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

