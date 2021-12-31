We Are China

Holiday season in Beirut, Lebanon

Xinhua) 15:40, December 31, 2021

Decorations are seen in a shopping mall on the outskirts of Beirut, Lebanon, Dec. 30, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)

People shop in a shopping mall on the outskirts of Beirut, Lebanon, Dec. 30, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)

Holiday decorations are seen in a shopping mall on the outskirts of Beirut, Lebanon, Dec. 30, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)

Children ride a merry-go-round in a shopping mall on the outskirts of Beirut, Lebanon, Dec. 30, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)

