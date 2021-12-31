Home>>
Holiday season in Beirut, Lebanon
(Xinhua) 15:40, December 31, 2021
Decorations are seen in a shopping mall on the outskirts of Beirut, Lebanon, Dec. 30, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)
People shop in a shopping mall on the outskirts of Beirut, Lebanon, Dec. 30, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)
Holiday decorations are seen in a shopping mall on the outskirts of Beirut, Lebanon, Dec. 30, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)
Children ride a merry-go-round in a shopping mall on the outskirts of Beirut, Lebanon, Dec. 30, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.