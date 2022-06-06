China's holiday sees nearly 80 mln domestic tourist trips

June 06, 2022

BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- China's three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday ending on Sunday saw a total of 79.61 million domestic tourist trips, according to projections by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Revenue from domestic tourism during the holiday was 25.82 billion yuan (about 3.85 billion U.S. dollars), noted the ministry.

China's cultural and tourism market during the holiday has maintained a safe, stable and orderly operation generally, the ministry said.

Dragon Boat Festival, also known as Duanwu Festival, is a traditional holiday in China. It is celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month of the Chinese lunar calendar and fell on Friday this year.

