Taiwan records 60 pct less rainfall this summer

Xinhua) 09:39, September 01, 2022

TAIPEI, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Compared with the average summer rainfall, Taiwan has reported about 60 percent less rainfall this summer, since July, the island's meteorological agency has said.

The average accumulated precipitation over the past two months was recorded at 225.5 millimeters, the second lowest on record, with the lowest being 216.1 millimeters in 1993, said the agency on Tuesday.

The number of raining days this summer was 15.9 on average, also the second least according to records, the agency added.

The effect of meteorological factors and the absence of strong typhoons this summer have raised the alarm for water supply shortage, with the water level of some reservoirs serving densely-populated areas continuing to decline.

The agency has predicted this year will experience less rainfall than 2020, and strongly suggested that water is used sparingly.

