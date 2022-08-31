Mainland naturally goes all-out to help Taiwan compatriots stranded overseas: spokesperson

August 31, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- A State Council Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson on Tuesday said Taiwan compatriots are Chinese nationals and when they are stranded or in danger overseas, the mainland will naturally go all-out to help them.

Spokesperson Ma Xiaoguang made the remarks in response to a media inquiry regarding the rescue of Taiwan compatriots who were lured to Cambodia on false pretenses and subsequently trapped there.

"Our diplomatic and consular missions in Cambodia are in close communication with the Cambodian side to look for and rescue Taiwan compatriots stranded there," Ma said.

"So far, we have received information from dozens of Taiwan compatriots seeking help and helped some of them get out of danger and return home safely," he added.

