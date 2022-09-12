We Are China

Consumption boosted during Mid-Autumn Festival holiday

Xinhua) 09:47, September 12, 2022

Aerial photo shows people taking bamboo rafts to appreciate scenery during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday in the Wuyishan National Park, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 11, 2022.

People shop in a souvenir store in Confucius Temple tourist area during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 11, 2022.

People take bamboo rafts to appreciate scenery during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday in the Wuyishan National Park, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 11, 2022.

People visit Sanfangqixiang (Three Lanes and Seven Alleys), an ancient block, during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 11, 2022.

People take bamboo rafts to appreciate scenery during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday in the Wuyishan National Park, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 11, 2022.

Aerial photo shows people shopping at a night market during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 10, 2022.

Tourists take selfies at the Longmen Grottoes during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 11, 2022.

People visit a lantern fair during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 11, 2022.

People walk along a pedestrian street during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 11, 2022.

People shop in a store during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday on Gulangyu Island of Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 11, 2022.

People walk in a lantern-decorated passageway during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday in Kunshan, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 11, 2022.

People stroll along a road during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday on Gulangyu Island of Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 11, 2022.

People shop in a fair during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 11, 2022.

People dine in a restaurant during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 11, 2022.

People visit the Nanqiang Street during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 10, 2022.

People dine in a restaurant during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 11, 2022.

People walk on a glass-bottomed bridge during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday in Banan District of southwest China's Chongqing, Sept. 11, 2022.

A tourist tries a stone mill during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday in Nanyang, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 11, 2022.

Tourists visit the Longmen Grottoes during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 11, 2022.

People shop in a supermarket in Dingxi, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 11, 2022.

People shop for fresh-cut flowers during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 10, 2022.

A customer tries gold jewelry at a store during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday in Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 11, 2022.

