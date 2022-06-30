Promotional measures in China's Guangxi boost consumption amid epidemic

Xinhua) 09:06, June 30, 2022

NANNING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- Over 15.6 million consumption coupons have been issued in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region since April 1, generating 606 million yuan (90.4 million U.S. dollars) in sales to date, local authorities said on Wednesday.

The coupons, along with nearly 100,000 promotional activities jointly held by the government and businesses across the region, aim to revitalize the consumer market impacted by COVID-19.

According to statistics from the regional department of commerce, the cumulative transaction volume of over 20,000 supermarkets, department stores and other key businesses since April 1 has increased 25.2 percent compared with the same period last year.

Su Jian, deputy head of the regional commerce department, on Wednesday said that more promotional measures will be introduced from July to September, covering cars, household appliances and other commodities.

