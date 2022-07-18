Beijing issues coupons to boost catering consumption
BEIJING, July 18 (Xinhua) -- Beijing began issuing coupons worth a total of 100 million yuan (14.82 million U.S. dollars) on Monday to spur catering consumption, according to the municipal commerce bureau.
Funded by the government and platform enterprises that provide catering services, the promotional campaign is expected to cover more than 70,000 restaurants, the bureau said.
The first batch of restaurant coupons was issued through online platforms, such as Ele.me and Meituan.
The restaurant coupon issuance is among a host of measures the Chinese capital has been implementing to revitalize the consumer market impacted by COVID-19.
Other measures include launching coupons for accommodations in the suburban areas, expanding vehicle consumption and launching events to boost digital, cultural and sports consumption.
