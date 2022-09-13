Beijing parks receive over 3 mln visitors during Mid-Autumn Festival holiday

Xinhua) 11:11, September 13, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- About 3.18 million people visited parks in Beijing during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday that ended Monday, local authorities said Tuesday.

The figure marks a 56-percent increase from the same period last year, according to the Beijing Municipal Forestry and Parks Bureau and Beijing Municipal Administration Center of Parks.

A total of 59 cultural events were held both online and offline to attract visitors. The events include full-moon appreciation activities, flower exhibitions, cultural performances, and science popularization activities for parents and kids.

The Mid-Autumn Festival, the 15th day of August on the Chinese lunar calendar, fell on Saturday this year.

It is traditionally a time for family gatherings in China, and during this festival, people usually eat moon cakes, admire the full moon and celebrate good harvests together.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)