China transports over 66.95 million passengers during Mid-Autumn Festival holiday

Ecns.cn) 13:33, September 13, 2022

Passengers walk on the platform at a railway station in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 12, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

A total of 66.957 million passengers were estimated to have traveled during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday from Sept. 10 to 12, slumping 37.7 percent from a year earlier.

