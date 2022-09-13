Home>>
China transports over 66.95 million passengers during Mid-Autumn Festival holiday
(Ecns.cn) 13:33, September 13, 2022
Passengers walk on the platform at a railway station in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 12, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
A total of 66.957 million passengers were estimated to have traveled during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday from Sept. 10 to 12, slumping 37.7 percent from a year earlier.
