China announces 16-player squad for women's volleyball worlds
BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- China Volleyball Association announced Saturday a 16-player squad for the upcoming 2022 FIVB Women's World Championship, with Yuan Xinyue and Li Yingying being called up.
The Chinese women's volleyball team, captained by middle-blocker Yuan, is set to leave for the quadrennial event on Sunday Morning.
With star spikers Zhu Ting and Zhang Changning sidelined by injuries, Wang Mengjie returns to action while veteran Ding Xia also earns a spot. The final list will be cut down to 14 players ahead of the kickoff.
The women's volleyball worlds is co-hosted by the Netherlands and Poland and slated on September 23-October 15, with 24 teams being divided into four groups.
China has been drawn in Group D alongside with Brazil, Japan, Colombia, Argentina and the Czech Republic, and will start the campaign by taking on Argentina on September 25.
Photos
- Park in S China's Shenzhen celebrates 19th birthday of giant panda during Mid-Autumn Festival
- China Fashion Week S/S 2023 concludes in Beijing
- China-Europe freight train services see robust growth in August
- Teenager from SW China's Yunnan gains widespread fame for steadfast dedication to sport of tennis
Related Stories
- 2022 AVC Cup for Women 5th-6th place classification: Chinese Taipei vs. the Philippines
- Chinese women's volleyball team marches into AVC Cup final
- 2022 AVC Cup for Women: China vs. Iran
- Preliminary round match at 2022 AVC Cup for women: China vs. Philippines
- 2022 AVC Cup for Women: China vs. South Korea
- China women's volleyball team announces roster for World Championships
- China beats Japan to claim AVC Cup champion
- China overcomes South Korea to reach AVC Cup finals
- 2022 AVC Cup: China vs. Pakistan
- China beats Bahrain in AVC Cup
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.