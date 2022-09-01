How I define China: New dinosaur land

(People's Daily App) 16:41, September 01, 2022

Alida Bailleul is an associate researcher and professor at the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, where she works on the evolution of birds and dinosaurs. Bailleul sees her job as an excellent opportunity to study dinosaur fossils and ancient DNA. She feels that many people are unaware of China's paleontological achievements. There is a vast and diverse collection of dinosaur fossils and soft tissues in China that are not found in other countries around the world, and these fossil specimens have been a major help to researchers in understanding the evolution of dinosaurs to birds, and have reconstructed the understanding of dinosaur and bird flight mechanisms.

Source: CICC

