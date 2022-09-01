Home>>
How I define China: New dinosaur land
(People's Daily App) 16:41, September 01, 2022
Alida Bailleul is an associate researcher and professor at the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, where she works on the evolution of birds and dinosaurs. Bailleul sees her job as an excellent opportunity to study dinosaur fossils and ancient DNA. She feels that many people are unaware of China's paleontological achievements. There is a vast and diverse collection of dinosaur fossils and soft tissues in China that are not found in other countries around the world, and these fossil specimens have been a major help to researchers in understanding the evolution of dinosaurs to birds, and have reconstructed the understanding of dinosaur and bird flight mechanisms.
Source: CICC
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Wild lilies in full bloom as snow melts in Xinjiang
- In pics: black-faced spoonbills seen in Hainan
- Endangered Chinese Mergansers winter in SE China
- Charming Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in China's Tibet
- Endangered fish released into Xinjiang's major lake
- Two species discovered at Wuyishan National Park in Fujian
- Chinese courts to improve trial of cases involving environmental concerns
- Whooper swans migrate to nature reserve in Shandong for winter
- COP15: Why is it held in Yunnan Province?
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.