People visit exhibition called "No One Yearns for Pain" in Gaza City
(Xinhua) 09:15, September 01, 2022
A Palestinian woman views artworks during an exhibition called "No One Yearns for Pain" at Shababek for Contemporary Art in Gaza City, on Aug. 31, 2022. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
Palestinian people view artworks during an exhibition called "No One Yearns for Pain" at Shababek for Contemporary Art in Gaza City, on Aug. 31, 2022. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
Palestinian people view an artwork during an exhibition called "No One Yearns for Pain" at Shababek for Contemporary Art in Gaza City, on Aug. 31, 2022. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
