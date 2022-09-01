People visit exhibition called "No One Yearns for Pain" in Gaza City

Xinhua) 09:15, September 01, 2022

A Palestinian woman views artworks during an exhibition called "No One Yearns for Pain" at Shababek for Contemporary Art in Gaza City, on Aug. 31, 2022. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Palestinian people view artworks during an exhibition called "No One Yearns for Pain" at Shababek for Contemporary Art in Gaza City, on Aug. 31, 2022. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Palestinian people view an artwork during an exhibition called "No One Yearns for Pain" at Shababek for Contemporary Art in Gaza City, on Aug. 31, 2022. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

