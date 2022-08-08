Chinese players win WTA 500 women's doubles in San Jose
Xu Yifan (R)/Yang Zhaoxuan pose for photos with their trophies after winning the women's doubles final against Aoyama Shuko/Chan Hao-ching at the 2022 Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, California, the United States, Aug. 7, 2022. (Photo by Arthur Dong/Xinhua)
Xu Yifan (L)/Yang Zhaoxuan compete during the women's doubles final against Aoyama Shuko/Chan Hao-ching at the 2022 Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, California, the United States, Aug. 7, 2022. (Photo by Arthur Dong/Xinhua)
Xu Yifan (R)/Yang Zhaoxuan pose for photos with coach Torsten Peschke after winning the women's doubles final against Aoyama Shuko/Chan Hao-ching at the 2022 Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, California, the United States, Aug. 7, 2022. (Photo by Arthur Dong/Xinhua)
Xu Yifan/Yang Zhaoxuan (L) compete during the women's doubles final against Aoyama Shuko/Chan Hao-ching at the 2022 Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, California, the United States, Aug. 7, 2022. (Photo by Arthur Dong/Xinhua)
Yang Zhaoxuan (R) gives a high five to Xu Yifan during the women's doubles final against Aoyama Shuko/Chan Hao-ching at the 2022 Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, California, the United States, Aug. 7, 2022. (Photo by Arthur Dong/Xinhua)
