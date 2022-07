In pics: quarter-final matches of Wimbledon Tennis Championship

Xinhua) 13:22, July 06, 2022

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning the men's singles quarter-final match against Jannik Sinner of Italy at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Tatjana Maria of Germany celebrates during the women's singles quarter-final match against her compatriot Jule Niemeier at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Novak Djokovic (R) of Serbia helps Jannik Sinner of Italy stand up after Sinner slipped during their men's singles quarter-final match at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Jannik Sinner of Italy hits a return during the men's singles quarter-final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a return during the men's singles quarter-final match against Jannik Sinner of Italy at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a return during the men's singles quarter-final match against Jannik Sinner of Italy at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Cameron Norrie of Britain hits a return during the men's singles quarter-final match against David Goffin of Belgium at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during the men's singles quarter-final match against Jannik Sinner of Italy at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Cameron Norrie of Britain hits a return during the men's singles quarter-final match against David Goffin of Belgium at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Cameron Norrie of Britain hits a return during the men's singles quarter-final match against David Goffin of Belgium at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia hits a return during the women's singles quarter-final match against Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia celebrates after winning the women's singles quarter-final match against Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

