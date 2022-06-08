Zhang Shuai through opening round at Nottingham Open
LONDON, June 7 (Xinhua) -- China's top-ranked Zhang Shuai beat Cristina Bucsa of Spain 7-6 (4), 6-3 to reach the last 16 at the Nottingham Open on Tuesday.
The world No. 41 was runner-up in the tournament last year and started this year's campaign in the grass-court event as the fourth seed.
Zhang couldn't split with qualifier Bucsa until the tiebreak in the first set but held her nerve to win the second set 6-3.
Zhang's next opponent is Jodie Burrage as the British defeated Zhu Lin from China 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Zhang's compatriot Wang Qiang and Wang Xinyu both failed to pass the first round. Wang Qiang lost to seventh seed Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil, 7-5, 6-4 and 6-3 while Wang Xinyu was defeated by Australia's fifth seed Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4, 6-4.
US Open champion Emma Raducanu retired from her opener due to injury. It is the 19-year-old's third mid-match retirement since winning the 2021 US Open.
The world number 11 revealed that she felt she has pulled something and said she has no idea if she will be fit for Wimbledon.
