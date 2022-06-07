Rafael Nadal poses with trophy on Alexandre III bridge, France
Spain's Rafael Nadal poses with the trophy on the Alexandre III bridge, a day after his 14th victory at the Roland Garros Open tennis tournament in Paris, France, June 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Photos
