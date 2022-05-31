Swiatek rallies to beat China's Zheng in 4th round of French Open

Xinhua) 13:33, May 31, 2022

Iga Swiatek celebrates the victory after the women's singles fourth round match between Zheng Qinwen of China and Iga Swiatek of Poland at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, on May 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

PARIS, May 30 (Xinhua) -- Top seed Iga Swiatek of Poland came back from one set down to beat China's Zheng Qinwen 6-7 (5), 6-0, 6-2 in the fourth round of the French Open here on Monday.

Swiatek will next meet Jessica Pegula, who has made it to the French Open quarterfinals for the first time by beating Irina-Camelia Begu 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

