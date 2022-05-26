In pics: men's singles second round match at French Open

Xinhua) 14:00, May 26, 2022

Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts during the men's singles second round match between Alexander Zverev of Germany and Sebastian Baez of Argentina at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Sebastian Baez of Argentina hits a return during the men's singles second round match between Alexander Zverev of Germany and Sebastian Baez of Argentina at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Alexander Zverev of Germany competes during the men's singles second round match between Alexander Zverev of Germany and Sebastian Baez of Argentina at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Alexander Zverev of Germany hits a return during the men's singles second round match between Alexander Zverev of Germany and Sebastian Baez of Argentina at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Sebastian Baez of Argentina reacts during the men's singles second round match between Alexander Zverev of Germany and Sebastian Baez of Argentina at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Sebastian Baez of Argentina reacts during the men's singles second round match between Alexander Zverev of Germany and Sebastian Baez of Argentina at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts during the men's singles second round match between Alexander Zverev of Germany and Sebastian Baez of Argentina at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)