Highlights of 2022 ATP Mexican Open tennis tournament

Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return during the men's singles round of 16 match against Stefan Kozlov of the United States at the 2022 ATP Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Feb. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Rafael Nadal (R) of Spain greets his opponent after winning the men's singles round of 16 match against Stefan Kozlov of the United States at the 2022 ATP Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Feb. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during a break time in the men's singles round of 16 match against Stefan Kozlov of the United States at the 2022 ATP Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Feb. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after winning the men's singles round of 16 match against Stefan Kozlov of the United States at the 2022 ATP Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Feb. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during the men's singles round of 16 match against Stefan Kozlov of the United States at the 2022 ATP Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Feb. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Stefan Kozlov of the United States hits a return during the men's singles round of 16 match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the 2022 ATP Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Feb. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Rafael Nadal of Spain serves during the men's singles round of 16 match against Stefan Kozlov of the United States at the 2022 ATP Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Feb. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return during the men's singles round of 16 match against Stefan Kozlov of the United States at the 2022 ATP Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Feb. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Stefan Kozlov of the United States hits a return during the men's singles round of 16 match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the 2022 ATP Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Feb. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Daniil Medvedev of Russia hits a return during the men's singles round of 16 match between Daniil Medvedev of Russia and Pablo Andujar of Spain at the 2022 ATP Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Feb. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

John Isner of the United States hits a return during the men's singles round of 16 match between Cameron Norrie of Great Britain and John Isner of the United States at the 2022 ATP Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Feb. 23, 2022. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

John Isner of the United States serves during the men's singles round of 16 match between Cameron Norrie of Great Britain and John Isner of the United States at the 2022 ATP Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Feb. 23, 2022. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

Pablo Andujar of Spain hits a return during the men's singles round of 16 match between Daniil Medvedev of Russia and Pablo Andujar of Spain at the 2022 ATP Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Feb. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Cameron Norrie of Great Britain hits a return during the men's singles round of 16 match between Cameron Norrie of Great Britain and John Isner of the United States at the 2022 ATP Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Feb. 23, 2022. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

John Isner of the United States hits a return during the men's singles round of 16 match between Cameron Norrie of Great Britain and John Isner of the United States at the 2022 ATP Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Feb. 23, 2022. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

John Isner of the United States hits a return during the men's singles round of 16 match between Cameron Norrie of Great Britain and John Isner of the United States at the 2022 ATP Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Feb. 23, 2022. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

Cameron Norrie of Great Britain hits a return during the men's singles round of 16 match between Cameron Norrie of Great Britain and John Isner of the United States at the 2022 ATP Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Feb. 23, 2022. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

Pablo Andujar of Spain reacts during the men's singles round of 16 match between Daniil Medvedev of Russia and Pablo Andujar of Spain at the 2022 ATP Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Feb. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Daniil Medvedev of Russia serves during the men's singles round of 16 match between Daniil Medvedev of Russia and Pablo Andujar of Spain at the 2022 ATP Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Feb. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Cameron Norrie of Great Britain serves during the men's singles round of 16 match between Cameron Norrie of Great Britain and John Isner of the United States at the 2022 ATP Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Feb. 23, 2022. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

John Isner of the United States hits a return during the men's singles round of 16 match between Cameron Norrie of Great Britain and John Isner of the United States at the 2022 ATP Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Feb. 23, 2022. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

Daniil Medvedev of Russia serves during the men's singles round of 16 match between Daniil Medvedev of Russia and Pablo Andujar of Spain at the 2022 ATP Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Feb. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Daniil Medvedev of Russia hits a return during the men's singles round of 16 match between Daniil Medvedev of Russia and Pablo Andujar of Spain at the 2022 ATP Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Feb. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Daniil Medvedev of Russia hits a return during the men's singles round of 16 match between Daniil Medvedev of Russia and Pablo Andujar of Spain at the 2022 ATP Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Feb. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Pablo Andujar of Spain hits a return during the men's singles round of 16 match between Daniil Medvedev of Russia and Pablo Andujar of Spain at the 2022 ATP Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Feb. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Pablo Andujar of Spain hits a return during the men's singles round of 16 match between Daniil Medvedev of Russia and Pablo Andujar of Spain at the 2022 ATP Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Feb. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Pablo Andujar of Spain serves during the men's singles round of 16 match between Daniil Medvedev of Russia and Pablo Andujar of Spain at the 2022 ATP Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Feb. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Cameron Norrie of Great Britain hits a return during the men's singles round of 16 match between Cameron Norrie of Great Britain and John Isner of the United States at the 2022 ATP Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Feb. 23, 2022. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

