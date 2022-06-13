Chinese tennis players win three titles in one day

BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese players showed their strength on tennis court on Sunday to win three major titles around the world.

In the Nottingham Open WTA tournament, Zhang Shuai, who paired up with Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, won the women's doubles title by beating Monica Niculescu and Caroline Dolehide in straight sets 7-6(2), 6-3.

"Amazing tournament and I always play so well here," Zhang said.

"It's a really tough match, and both girls play well. It's the first time me and my partner have played together, but anyway, I think we will do more tournaments together," she added.

Zhang, 33, also reached the women's singles last eight as the No. 4 seed in Nottingham. Her doubles partner Haddad Maia won the singles title.

In the WTA Internacional de Valencia, China's Zheng Qinwen beat compatriot Wang Xiyu 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to win the women's singles final.

It was Zheng's highest singles title (WTA125) in her career. At the French Open just passed, she reached the last 16 and lost to world No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

Elsewhere in the Orlando Open, Wu Yibing won the men's singles final 6-7(5), 6-4, 3-1 as his opponent Jason Kubler retired, ending a three-year title drought for Chinese male players in the challenge tour.

