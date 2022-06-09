Zhang Shuai reaches quarterfinals at Nottingham Open
LONDON, June 8 (Xinhua) -- China's top-ranked player Zhang Shuai booked a quarterfinal berth at the Nottingham Open after defeating British Jodie Burrage 6-2, 7-6(4) on Wednesday.
The world No. 41 Zhang spent one hour and 23 minutes in her second round match, setting up a quarterfinal clash with Tereza Martincova as the world No. 60 from the Czech Republic ousted the eighth-seeded Magda Linette of Poland 6-2, 7-6 (3).
Zhang, 33, was runner-up in the tournament last year and started this year's campaign in the grass-court event as the fourth seed in the women's singles.
She also pairs up with Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia to compete in the doubles event and the top seeds are scheduled to play against Viktorija Golubic/Camila Osorio on Thursday.
