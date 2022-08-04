Highlights of 2022 Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Xinhua) 16:07, August 04, 2022

Zhang Shuai (R) hugs with Veronika Kudermetova during the women's doubles round of 16 match against Nicole Melichar-Martinez/Ellen Perez at the 2022 Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, California, the United States, Aug. 2, 2022. (Photo by Arthur Dong/Xinhua)

Zheng Qinwen of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 32 match against Osaka Naomi of Japan at the 2022 Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, California, the United States, Aug. 2, 2022. (Photo by Arthur Dong/Xinhua)

Zhang Shuai (R) high-fives with Veronika Kudermetova during the women's doubles round of 16 match against Nicole Melichar-Martinez/Ellen Perez at the 2022 Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, California, the United States, Aug. 2, 2022. (Photo by Arthur Dong/Xinhua)

Zheng Qinwen of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 32 match against Osaka Naomi of Japan at the 2022 Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, California, the United States, Aug. 2, 2022. (Photo by Arthur Dong/Xinhua)

Zhang Shuai (R) high-fives with Veronika Kudermetova during the women's doubles round of 16 match against Nicole Melichar-Martinez/Ellen Perez at the 2022 Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, California, the United States, Aug. 2, 2022. (Photo by Arthur Dong/Xinhua)

Zhang Shuai (L) high-fives with Veronika Kudermetova during the women's doubles round of 16 match against Nicole Melichar-Martinez/Ellen Perez at the 2022 Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, California, the United States, Aug. 2, 2022. (Photo by Arthur Dong/Xinhua)

Zheng Qinwen of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 32 match against Osaka Naomi of Japan at the 2022 Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, California, the United States, Aug. 2, 2022. (Photo by Arthur Dong/Xinhua)

Zhang Shuai (R) and Veronika Kudermetova react during the women's doubles round of 16 match against Nicole Melichar-Martinez/Ellen Perez at the 2022 Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, California, the United States, Aug. 2, 2022. (Photo by Arthur Dong/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)