Highlights of women's doubles quarterfinal at 2022 Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Zhang Shuai (R)/Veronika Kudermetova compete during the women's doubles quarterfinal against Caroline Dolehide/Storm Sanders at the 2022 Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, California, the United States, Aug. 4, 2022. (Photo by Arthur Dong/Xinhua)
Zhang Shuai (L)/Veronika Kudermetova react during the women's doubles quarterfinal against Caroline Dolehide/Storm Sanders at the 2022 Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, California, the United States, Aug. 4, 2022. (Photo by Arthur Dong/Xinhua)
Zhang Shuai (R)/Veronika Kudermetova react during the women's doubles quarterfinal against Caroline Dolehide/Storm Sanders at the 2022 Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, California, the United States, Aug. 4, 2022. (Photo by Arthur Dong/Xinhua)
