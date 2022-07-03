Aerial view of Huanggou power station in China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 13:20, July 03, 2022

Aerial photo taken on June 29, 2022 shows the reservoir of the Huanggou pumped-storage hydropower station in Hailin City of Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Huanggou power station, the pumped-storage hydropower station with the highest latitude in China, was put into full operation on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Aerial photo taken on June 29, 2022 shows the reservoir of the Huanggou pumped-storage hydropower station in Hailin City of Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Huanggou power station, the pumped-storage hydropower station with the highest latitude in China, was put into full operation on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Aerial photo taken on June 29, 2022 shows the reservoir of the Huanggou pumped-storage hydropower station in Hailin City of Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Huanggou power station, the pumped-storage hydropower station with the highest latitude in China, was put into full operation on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Aerial photo taken on June 29, 2022 shows the reservoir of the Huanggou pumped-storage hydropower station in Hailin City of Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Huanggou power station, the pumped-storage hydropower station with the highest latitude in China, was put into full operation on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Aerial photo taken on June 29, 2022 shows the reservoir of the Huanggou pumped-storage hydropower station in Hailin City of Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Huanggou power station, the pumped-storage hydropower station with the highest latitude in China, was put into full operation on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Aerial photo taken on June 29, 2022 shows the reservoir of the Huanggou pumped-storage hydropower station in Hailin City of Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Huanggou power station, the pumped-storage hydropower station with the highest latitude in China, was put into full operation on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)