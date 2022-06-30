CPEC's Karot Hydropower Plant put into full commercial operation

Xinhua) 14:51, June 30, 2022

ISLAMABAD, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Karot Hydropower Plant, the first hydropower investment project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), was put into full commercial operations on Wednesday.

Speaking at a ceremony held at the plant for announcing the commercial operations of the project, Wu Shengliang, chairman of the China Three Gorges International Corporation, said the project serves as a bridge of friendship between China and Pakistan.

The start of commercial operations was the latest outcome of construction of energy projects under the CPEC, he said, adding the project provided quality and affordable green energy to support economic growth in Pakistan.

Located 55 km away from Islamabad, the project is constructed by the China Three Gorges Corporation, with an installed capacity of 720,000 kilowatts.

The plant will reduce 3.5 million tons of carbon emissions per year, and meet the power demand of about 5 million people, according to a handout by the project.

