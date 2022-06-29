Chinese divers maintain good momentum on day 11 at FINA worlds

Silver medalist China's Cao Yuan, gold medalist China's Wang Zongyuan and bronze medalist Britain's Jack Laugher (L to R) pose on the podium after the men's 3m springboard final of diving at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 28, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

BUDAPEST, June 28 (Xinhua) -- China's divers continued their round of victory, winning both the men's 3m springboard and 10m synchronized finals on Tuesday, the 11th competition day of the 19th FINA World Championships.

Olympic champion Wang Zongyuan nailed gold in the men's 3m springboard final with 561.95 points, ahead of his 3m synchronized title-winning partner Cao Yuan (492.85 points). Britain's Jack Laugher completed the podium with 473.30 points.

Wang and Cao won the men's 3m synchronized two days earlier.

Later in the men's 10m platform, China's Yang Hao/Lian Junjie beat Matthew Lee/Noah Williams from Britain for the gold with a result of 467.79 points, 40.08 points more than the silver medalists. Canadian duo Rylan Wiens/Nathan Zsombor-Murray placed third on 417.12.

With the open water swimmers taking a day off and water polo far from their endgames, the finals in diving that both ended with China's victories were the only two finals were held on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Budapest worlds will resume with three finals in diving: the mixed 3m and 10m team event, the women's 1m springboard and the mixed 3m synchronized.

Open water swimmers will get back into the warm waters under the Hungarian summer heatwave, with both men and women competing within a 10km distance.

Water polo games will continue with the men's quarterfinals in Budapest and Szeged.

Men's 3m springboard diving gold medallist Wang Zongyuan (2nd L) and silver medallist Cao Yuan (1st L), men's 10m synchronised diving medallists Yang Hao (2nd R) and Lian Junjie, all of China, pose for a photo at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Silver medalist China's Cao Yuan, gold medalist China's Wang Zongyuan and bronze medalist Britain's Jack Laugher (L to R) take a selfie on the podium after the men's 3m springboard final of diving at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 28, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Wang Zongyuan of China poses with the gold medal after the men's 3m springboard final of diving at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 28, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Wang Zongyuan of China attends the awarding ceremony of the men's 3m springboard diving at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 28, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Cao Yuan of China competes during the men's 3m springboard final of diving at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Cao Yuan of China competes during the men's 3m springboard final of diving at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 28, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Wang Zongyuan of China reacts after the men's 3m springboard final of diving at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 28, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Cao Yuan of China competes during the men's 3m springboard final of diving at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Cao Yuan of China competes during the men's 3m springboard final of diving at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 28, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Wang Zongyuan of China competes during the men's 3m springboard final of diving at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Silver medallists Britain's Noah Williams and Matthew Lee, gold medallists China's Yang Hao and Lian Junjie, and bronze medallists Canada's Nathan Zsombor-Murray and Rylan Wiens (L-R) pose on the podium after the men's 10m synchronised final of diving at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

China's Lian Junjie (R) and Yang Hao compete during the men's 10m synchronised final of diving at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 28, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Gold medallists China's Lian Junjie (L) and Yang Hao pose after the men's 10m synchronised final of diving at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 28, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Gold medallists China's Lian Junjie (L) and Yang Hao pose after the men's 10m synchronised final of diving at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

China's Lian Junjie (R) and Yang Hao compete during the men's 10m synchronised final of diving at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 28, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

