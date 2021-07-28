Chinese divers Wang/Xie win men's synchronised 3m springboard gold at Tokyo Olympics

Wang Zongyuan and Xie Siyi of China compete during the men's synchronised 3m springboard diving final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)

TOKYO, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese divers Wang Zongyuan/Xie Siyi withstood the challenge from a U.S. duo to win the men's synchronised 3m springboard gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games here on Wednesday.

The Chinese duo had a lead of 13.2 points before the final round, and the second-placed American divers Andrew Capobianco and Michael Hixon scored 88.92 points in their last 109C to put pressure on the leaders.

Wang and Xie answered with a 99.18-point dive on the same 109C and claimed China's second gold in the sport with 467.82 points.

The U.S. duo bagged the silver with 444.36 points and Germany's Patrick Hausding/Lar Rudiger took the bronze with 404.73.

