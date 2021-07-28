France wins men's double sculls at Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) 14:44, July 28, 2021

Melvin Twellaar (1st L)/Stef Bronenink (2nd L) of the Netherlands, Hugo Boucheron (3rd L) /Matthieu Androdias (3rd R) of France, Liu Zhiyu (2nd R)/Zhang Liang of China react during the ceremony for rowing Men's Double Sculls final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, on July 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

TOKYO, July 28 (Xinhua) -- France edged the Netherlands by 0.2 seconds to win the men's double sculls gold in an Olympic best time of six minutes and 0.33 seconds here on Wednesday.

The French and Dutch rowers were going head-to-head in the final sprint, and Hugo Boucheron and Matthieu Androdias eventually bested for the gold. Melvin Twellaar and Stef Broenink won the silver in 6:00.53.

China's Liu Zhiyu and Zhang Liang took the bronze in 6:03.63. This is the historic first Olympic medal for the Chinese men's rowing.

