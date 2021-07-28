HKSAR chief executive congratulates Siobhan Bernadette Haughey on winning Olympic medal

Xinhua) 13:22, July 28, 2021

HONG KONG, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Carrie Lam, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Wednesday sent a congratulatory message to swimmer Siobhan Bernadette Haughey for winning a silver medal for Hong Kong, China in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Haughey, 23, finished second with one minute 53.92 seconds to claim a silver medal in the swimming women's 200m freestyle, the second medal for Hong Kong, China in the Tokyo Olympics after foil fencer Cheung Ka-long won a gold medal on Monday.

"It's the first Olympic medal for Hong Kong, China in swimming. With fighting spirit, Haughey won glories for Hong Kong, China. I feel proud together with our citizens," Lam said.

"It is a delight to see we have made breakthroughs in fencing and swimming, winning one gold and one silver so far. I believe with the support of our citizens, the athletes will make all efforts in other sports for better achievements," she added.

After winning the silver, Haughey said, "I'm really happy and really excited. I worked hard for this for the last five years. The medal means so much."

Ariarne Titmus won the gold for Australia in the women's 200m freestyle, setting a new Olympic record at 1:53.50. Penny Oleksiak took bronze for Canada. Yang Junxuan of China finished fourth.

