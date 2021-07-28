Chinese women's football team exits Tokyo Olympics after lopsided defeat against Netherlands

YOKOHAMA, Japan, July 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese women's football team ended their journey in the Tokyo Olympic Games after a dismal 8-2 defeat against the Netherlands in group stage on Tuesday.

After losing to Brazil 5-0 and drawing Zambia 4-4 in previous two group matches, the Steel Roses would need a victory against the World Cup runners-up to keep their bid for the next round as one of the two best third-placed teams from three groups.

Dutch forward Vivianne Miedema was absent from the team's starting line-up due to a groin injury sustained in the previous match against Brazil.

However, the match soon slipped away from team China's hand when Shanice van de Sanden scored in the 11th minute. China gradually found the pace and captain Wang Shanshan grabbed an equalizer in the 28th minute, but the Dutch side soon regained their lead, as Lineth Beerensteyn had a brace to set the halftime score at 3-1.

The Netherlands continued their dominance in the second half by scoring five more goals. Miedema came off the bench to add two to her tally, setting the new record for most goals scored in a single Olympic tournament by one player with eight goals in three matches.

A confident Dutch side is poised for a recap of the 2019 World Cup final with the United States in the quarterfinals.

Dutch head coach Sarina Wiegman said her team has grown in the past two years since their defeat against the USA in the World Cup 2019 final, with more good players available as options.

"We will go for the win although we are not the favorites. You know the ball is round, so anything could happen."

The USA qualified in second-place from Group G after a goalless draw with Australia. Both teams created few opportunities, except a header by Aussie player Mary Fowler that was denied by the crossbar, and a header by Alex Morgan that was disallowed by video assistant referee (VAR) due to offside.

Sweden remained perfect after cruising past New Zealand 2-0 in another Group G match.

In Group E, Britain drew Canada 1-1 to top the group, while hosts Japan beat Chile 1-0 to secure a place in the quarterfinals as the one best third-placed team.

