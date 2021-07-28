China sets world best time to win women's quadruple sculls at Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) 10:48, July 28, 2021

Chinese rowers Chen Yunxia, Zhang Ling, Lyu Yang and Cui Xiaotong compete during rowing Women's Quadruple Sculls final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, on July 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

TOKYO, July 28 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese rowers safely bagged the women's quadruple sculls gold with a world best time of six minutes and 05.13 seconds here on Wednesday.

Chen Yunxia, Zhang Ling, Lyu Yang and Cui Xiaotong established a convincing lead before the final 500m and refreshed its Olympic best time set on home soil at the 2008 games.

Poland won the silver in 6:11.36 and Australia took a bronze in 6:12.08.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)