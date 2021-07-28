China smashes Puerto Rico in Olympic women's basketball tourney

Xinhua) 09:43, July 28, 2021

Chinese coach Xu Limin celebrate with players after the Chinese women's team's Group C match against Puerto Rico at Tokyo 2020 on July 27, 2021. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

China off to a flying start in women's basketball tournament at Tokyo 2020.

TOKYO, July 27 (Xinhua) -- China trounced Puerto Rico 97-55 in their Olympic women's basketball opener here on Tuesday.

"We made a good preparation before the game. For about one and a half years, we haven't played against world-level strong teams. This game gave us opportunity to get more familiar with the Olympic contest and we learned a lot," said China head coach Xu Limin.

With a 9-2 sprint, China took a 15-point advantage in the first quarter. China dominated in the paint as big guy Li Yueru notched 14 points in the first half to help his team go 53-26 up at the break. China continued to take control in the second half and never looked back before sealing the comfortable victory.

Li Meng (2nd R) of China dribbles the ball during their Group C match against Puerto Rico at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 27, 2021. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

China dished out 33 assists and out-rebounded Puerto Rico 55-30. In the paint, China scored 50 points compared with 18 from Puerto Rico.

Li Yueru led China with 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Li Meng added 15 points. Pan Zhenqi and Han Xu had 11 points apiece. Pamela Rosado had a team-high 14 points for Puerto Rico, followed by 13 from Jennifer O'NEILL.

"She is great. She is big and skilled. She can move. China is a great team and they know how to play," Puerto Rico coach Gerardo Batista Santiago said of Li Yueru and Chinese team.

China will face Australia and Puerto Rico will play against Belgium on Friday.

